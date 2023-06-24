Fantastic Ranch New Construction with bells and whistles on large lot. It's simply beautiful! Craftsman doors, 9ft ceilings w/ trey and partial vaults, plank exterior, kitchen & bath granite, ceramic tile backsplash, plank floors, ceramic tile, custom fixtures, hardware and so much more!. Benefits of an open floorplan that flows to kitchen & rear patio. Master suite with separate custom tub, huge ceramic tile shower and large walk in closet. Backyard is large enough to create a custom backyard escape for the entire family. Spacious 2 car garage. There's so much to love about the home. Great Hwy 109 convenience between Winston-Salem and Thomasville (Forsyth/Davidson County area). Seller provides 1 yr warranty to buyer.