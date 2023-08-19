Welcome to Fishel Village, the charming new community nestled just off Peters Creek Parkway in South Winston-Salem! This charming community is located in the heart of south Winston-Salem near Clemmonsville Rd. Convenient access to Hwy 52, I-40, & U.S.311 makes this an ideal place to call home if you commute for work, anywhere in the triad! Ease & convenience of life for you and your family are truly the value that Fishel Village represents. The Penwell plan features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a flex space/optional study that can be used as an office or sitting area as well as a spacious open loft upstairs. The open plan makes great use of the family room and offers more space! Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom! The primary bath offers dual sinks, large shower, and a walk-in closet! The secondary bedrooms are spacious and offer large walk-in closets!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $315,899
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wells Fargo & Co. has informed its federal regulator — the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — of the official closing of ano…
Deere and Co. said Monday it plans to build an electric battery plant and North American headquarters in Kernersville, near its existing plant.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges posted a notice of the warning on its website.
The family was on a vacation with Steve Forbes in Kuwait when the medical event happened
The Triad would be home to North Carolina’s first new nuclear power plant in more than 35 years under a proposal filed with state regulators Tuesday.