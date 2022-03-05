3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $316,000

All offers in by Sunday at 3pm.Great Location!-One Owner-Model Townhome!-Primary Suite on the MAIN LEVEL w/Walk in Closet, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Double Vanity w/Granite Countertops, Tiled Floors.Beautiful Living Room w/Gas Log Fireplace & 2 Skylights! Living Room, Breakfast Room, & Kitchen-All w/Open Concept, Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, & Stainless Appliances.Upstairs w 1st Guest room being very spacious w/walk in closet, 2nd Bedroom w/ skylight & walk in closet, w/egress via door so technically is an Office being used as a Bedroom, Guest Bathroom w/Granite Countertops and Tiled Floors, Tub/Shower Combo. Loft is another great space for office or watching TV. 2 Car Garage has Epoxied Floors & Recessed Lighting. Large Laundry on Main Level with Sink. Lots of Light and Joy Fills This Home - Make it Yours TODAY!!Near shopping, restaurants, Dr’s offices, I40&421! Loft sofa, wall art, coffee table, chair, & kitchen barstools convey w/acceptable offer. Neighborhood pool!