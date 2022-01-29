 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $319,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $319,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $319,000

Fabulous new build in Darwick Acres! Main level open plan with lots of natural light! Finishes include engineered wood floors throughout main level, tile, granite, stainless appliances... no detail left behind!! 2nd level has 3 bedrooms including a large primary suite with a soaking tub and separate shower. Great pantry in the kitchen plus a butler's pantry. Lower level office/exercise room. Maintenance free exterior, 2 car garage, covered front porch!

