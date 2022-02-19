 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $329,000

New build with an inviting covered front porch. Bright kitchen with stainless appliances and a large island that opens to the spacious den with gas fireplace. The dining room features a coffered ceiling and lovely mouldings. 3 bedrooms up including a large primary with double vanities, a walk in closet PLUS a bonus room great for an exercise space or even an extension of an already large closet....Nice laundry room on the 2nd level. 2 car garage makes unloading groceries easy and convenient. Enjoy all the new trends with paint, cabinets, flooring, lighting, etc.... Rear patio. Quality built by Dream Builders ready for someone to call home!!

