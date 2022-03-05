 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $334,900

New Construction off Robinhood Rd. 3 bed/2.5 bath traditional with additional second level open loft area. Sand and finish floors on main level, granite tops in kitchen and bathrooms, tile floors, open concept floor plan between living/kitchen/dining room, large kitchen island, electric fireplace trimmed in shiplap, cedar wood front porch, craftsman style trim with cove moldings, deck overlooking nice backyard and much more. Call listing agent with any additional questions.

