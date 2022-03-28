3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $335,000

SHOWINGS BEGIN 3/26! Welcome Home! This home offers a private wooded feel, at the end of a cul de sac, with Davidson County schools and taxes. Let the front porch welcome you, and the back deck give you a sense of relaxation as you look into the woods and to the creek. The second level offers 3 bedrooms plus an additional flex room that could be used as a bedroom as well! The home has finished basement space for that bonus area you're searching for - and even has a half bath for convenience! Recent updates include: leaf filter gutter guards, invisible fence, retiled kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and new hardware, interior paint throughout the home. Don't pass up the opportunity to visit this lovely home!