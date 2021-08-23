3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $340,000

***Open House Sunday August 22 from 2-4pm*** Better than new townhouse with low county taxes in the Friedberg Village community in Winston-Salem. This three bedroom, two full bathroom home is adorned with brick and stone siding. The living room is accented by the gas-log fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The open-concept kitchen has granite countertops, large kitchen island, and ample cabinet space. The primary bedroom has two entrances and is located centrally in this home. The private primary bathroom includes tile floors, a stand alone shower, and large walk in closest. The two additional bedrooms have carpeted floors, and ceilings fans. This home also boasts an office off the primary bedroom. The back patio is enclosed in a privacy fence. This neighborhood has a pool and dog areas.