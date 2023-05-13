Welcome Home! This beautiful home is like new, and fresh on the market! With customizations throughout, this home should definitely be on your short list. Inside the front door, you are greeted by two generous secondary bedrooms, and a full guest bathroom. Also off the main hallway is a large laundry area with custom cabinetry and access to the two-car attached garage. At the end of the hallway, you enter the spacious, open-concept living area. This area is comprised of a large living room, and eat-in kitchen, and a perfect sunroom. Off the living room, a spacious primary suite awaits with large private bathroom and stunning walk-in closet with more custom shelving.