 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $349,500

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $349,500

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $349,500

Beautiful ranch home located in Buena Vista area. This charming home is located on a private cul-de-sac setting. It has three fireplaces, wood and tile flooring, ahd huge deck for entertaining and large gatherings. Sunroom and spacious rooms throughout. Rinnai tankless water heater. Great floor plan. An American Home Shield Warranty is included. Home is being sold in it's current condition. See agent only remarks for additional information and disclosures.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert