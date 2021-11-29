Beautiful ranch home located in Buena Vista area. This charming home is located on a private cul-de-sac setting. It has three fireplaces, wood and tile flooring, ahd huge deck for entertaining and large gatherings. Sunroom and spacious rooms throughout. Rinnai tankless water heater. Great floor plan. An American Home Shield Warranty is included. Home is being sold in it's current condition. See agent only remarks for additional information and disclosures.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $349,500
