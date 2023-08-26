Unique Opportunity to live in Established, Convenient Stonebridge with Duplex Privacy & Brand-New Luxury Finishes. Primary Bedroom on Main with Large Walk-in Closet, En Suite Bath, Commode Room, & Separate Shower. Kitchen Granite Countertops, Soft Close Shaker Cabinets, Eat-Over Island, SS Dishwasher, Microwave, & Gas Stove-Large Pantry. Front facing Dining Room/Office. Upstairs 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Full Bath, & Huge Storage Space. Community Pool. HOA Dues include Door Mail Delivery, Curbside Trash/Recycle, and Water/Sewer. Builder willing to negotiate Fencing Back Yard or Enlarging Deck.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ask SAM: What is the room that projects off the corner of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center?
Q: What is the room that hangs off the corner of one of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist towers?
Q: My license plate was about to expire recently, so I decided to try renewing it online. I saw that I had to pay a $3 fee on top of the plate…
Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke…
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges posted a notice of the warning on its website.
About four hours after his match, however, he withdraws from tournament