Unique Opportunity to live in Established, Desirable Stonebridge with Duplex Privacy & Brand-New Luxury Finishes. Primary Bedroom on Main with Large Walk-in Closet, En Suite Bath, & Separate Shower. Front facing Dining Room/Office. Upstairs 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Full Bath, & Huge Storage Spaces. Community Pool. HOA Dues include Door Mail Delivery, Curbside Trash/Recycle, and Water/Sewer.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $349,900
