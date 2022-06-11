3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $355,000

Welcome to your new home! Take a peak at this beautiful new construction situated on a private and quiet 1.47 acres! Located in Oak Grove School District. This 3 bed 2 bath home features 9' ceilings, granite countertops, tile & hardwoods throughout. There is an unfinished bonus room above the 2 car garage that can be used for anything to suite your needs! Schedule a showing today! Tax value is for land only