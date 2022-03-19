3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $359,900

One level living in the Oak Grove School District. This 3 bed 2 bath split bedroom plan has a wonderful open floor plan with lots of windows that allow natural light to stream in. The Primary has a huge walk in closet and carpet flooring. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and LVP in the Kitchen and Livingroom. The kitchen has a nice island and white cabinetry. There are granite counter tops in the bathrooms as well. Scheduled to complete around mid May. USDA eligible area!