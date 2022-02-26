 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $359,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $359,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $359,900

Great opportunity to own this fabulous Ranch home in Hillcrest Towne Center! Over 1,800 square feet of elegant living space. Home has many features including granite countertops in kitchen and baths, granite composite sink in kitchen, tile flooring, arched doorways, covered rear porch, expanded patio and architectural shingles. Recent upgrades include Luxury Vinyl Flooring, recessed lighting, touchless faucet and storm door. Main level primary suite with huge walk-in closet and luxury bath with walk-in shower. Chef's kitchen offers lots of cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances, huge island, pantry, and tile backsplash. Other features include formal dining room, spacious living room and 2 more large bedrooms. Hard to find large, level back yard. This highly sought after Community offers a neighborhood pool, sidewalks and is very convenient to medical, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants and Hanes Mall. Showings start Friday 2/25.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
Crime

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert