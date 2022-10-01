 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $369,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $369,000

Popular floorplan on a quiet street with private setting! Formal dining room with a butlers pantry. Bright, open kitchen with island and walk in pantry. Coffered ceiling in the DR. Engineered wood floors throughout main level. Lots of natural light throughout home. Enjoy the deck for entertaining which overlooks a nice, private backyard. Large primary suite plus 2 other spacious bedrooms on the 2nd level. Lower level offers a perfect finished flex space with a door to access outside. Nice covered front porch. Contact LA for stage of construction and finishes/spec details. December 2022 estimated completion date.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert