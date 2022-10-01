3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $369,000

Popular floorplan on a quiet street with private setting! Formal dining room with a butlers pantry. Bright, open kitchen with island and walk in pantry. Coffered ceiling in the DR. Engineered wood floors throughout main level. Lots of natural light throughout home. Enjoy the deck for entertaining which overlooks a nice, private backyard. Large primary suite plus 2 other spacious bedrooms on the 2nd level. Lower level offers a perfect finished flex space with a door to access outside. Nice covered front porch. Contact LA for stage of construction and finishes/spec details. December 2022 estimated completion date.