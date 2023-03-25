New build by Dream Builders WS Construction with lots of great space and natural light!! Lovely kitchen with white cabinets, navy island, granite tops and subway tile backsplash open to spacious den with fireplace. Dining room with a coffered ceiling. 3 bedrooms on the 2nd level including a large primary suite, bath with double vanities & a walk in closet. Make the bonus space yours as an exercise space, office or even an extension of an already large closet. Enjoy all the new trends with paint, cabinets, lighting and more. 12X16 deck overlooks large backyard. Home sits on .58 acre lot in an established neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $369,000
