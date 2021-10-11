3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $375,000

 Skip to main content
Presenting for the first time ever is this one level cottage with stunning renovation! Previously 1200 sq feet, this former small home received a top notch upgrade with the large addition adding on giant primary suite, bonus space and garage. 306 Essick provides a quaint, quiet setting with one level amenities. Site finished hardwoods, exposed 90 year old beams and huge living space; 3 beds, 2 baths and large bonus space would be perfect for man cave, teen suite or sprawling office. Beautiful tile work in kitchen and baths, providing expansive kitchen and drool worthy primary bath! Parcel includes carport, storage building and no restrictions. Located in the desirable Friedberg/Oak Grove district with easy access to Hwy 52/I-40 and downtown Winston-Salem. Needing two homes side by side? Check out MLS #1042564, which is located directly next door.

