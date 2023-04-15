ATTENTION BUYERS!!!! BUILDER OFFERS $5K IN INCENTIVES to use towards closing expenses. IN ADDITION TO A PRICE REDUCTION!!! REDUCED!!!! REDUCED!!!! REDUCED!!! THIS HOME QUALIFIES FOR A "COMMUNITY LENDING PROGRAM" WITH LOWER THAN CURRENT STANDARD INTEREST RATES. It is in an ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD with no monthly HOA FEES!!!!! Make your appointment today to see the stunning finishes this Ranch Home has to offer. Starting with its elegant Foyer Entry, Formal Dining Room, along with Spacious Open Floor Plan ideal for entertaining. Quartz countertop in the gourmet Kitchen with an Immense Island that is just gorgeous. All the bedrooms are oversized and have their own walk-in closets. The home sits on a large corner lot of a quiet street. It is close to Downtown Winston Salem, Dining, Shopping, and Hospitals are all nearby. Come see and make this house YOUR HOME today!!!! NEW CONSTRUCTION! MOVE-IN READY AND ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police believe the children's mother, Ethal Syretha Steele, 40, shot and killed the children before shooting herself.
Q: When is the Michael’s store on Hanes Mall Boulevard going to reopen? There is no information on their website. Why are they closed?
Charles Barkley is an unabashed disciple of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. And when the popular chain recently came under attack, Barkley rushed to t…
The wreck occurred on eastbound I-40 between Stratford Road and Hanes Mall Boulevard, but the impacts are widespread.
A wreck at Peters Creek Parkway and Olivers Crossing Drive claimed the life of Minetta Lowe Werts in Winston-Salem.