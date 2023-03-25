Please, Take a look at the local homes by quantity builders and then come see this home built by a QUALITY CONCIOUS BUILDER!!! EVERYTHING IN THIS HOME IS top quality!!! REDUCED!!!! REDUCED!!!! REDUCED!!! THIS HOME QUALIFIES FOR A "COMMUNITY LENDING PROGRAM" WITH LOWER THAN CURRENT STANDARD INTEREST RATES. It is in an ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD with no monthly HOA FEES!!!!! Come see the stunning finishes this Ranch Home has to offer. Starting with its elegant Foyer Entry, Formal Dining Room along with Spacious Open Floor Plan ideal for entertaining. Quartz countertop in the gourmet Kitchen with an Immense Island that is just gorgeous. All the bedrooms are oversized and have their own walk-in closets. The home sits on a large corner lot of a quiet street. It is close to Downtown Winston Salem, Dining, Shopping, and Hospitals are all nearby. Come see and make this house YOUR HOME today!!!! NEW CONSTRUCTION! MOVE-IN READY AND ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $388,000
