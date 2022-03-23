One owner custom build brick home on 1.6 acre lot. New interior & exterior trim paint, new carpet, stunning wood floors and new door hardware throughout. Spacious living spaces includes living room with wood burning fireplace & deep crown trim. Bright kitchen with gorgeous cabinets & granite countertops adjoins breakfast area with french doors leading to oversized two level composite deck. Formal dining room with wainscotting and elegant chandelier. Also on the main level is the perfect home office with windows on 3 sides and wood floors. There is the option for primary bedroom on main level or upper level. Mostly finished basement includes huge den with fireplace and double door leading to patio. 2nd Kitchen for entertaining or for the gardener coming in from outside. An extra room with lots of possibilities adjoins full bath. Over 3700 sqft of living space. The large corner lot is beautifully landscaped, includes a great workshop & detached 2 car garage. Schedule appt today!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $389,000
