3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $389,000

Beautiful newly updated brick home in the Vienna, Lewisville Reagan school district. Minutes from shopping and dining. New open floor plan, granite kitchen counters including on the massive island. Quartz bathroom counters and tile shower with frameless glass in the primary bedroom. Updated lighting and new flooring. Large deck perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Permanent attic stairs along with ample finished basement space. Gas logs on both levels.

