 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $389,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $389,900

We are LIVE!! Can you say, WOW! Immaculate and still like new Townhome in The Commons at Miller Creek!! Tons of upgrades! Beautiful crown molding, granite counters throughout, engineered flooring, plantation shutters, backsplash, lots of can lights, an extended private patio with hot tub and much more. The primary bath offers a tile shower that is AMAZING-approx 8.5ft x 3.5ft. 3 beds and 2 full baths on the main with open concept kitchen/living/dining room! Bonus room upstairs as well as walk in attic storage space. 2 car garage. Great neutral colors and move in ready. This one won't last so set your appt early!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert