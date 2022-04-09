3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $389,900

We are LIVE!! Can you say, WOW! Immaculate and still like new Townhome in The Commons at Miller Creek!! Tons of upgrades! Beautiful crown molding, granite counters throughout, engineered flooring, plantation shutters, backsplash, lots of can lights, an extended private patio with hot tub and much more. The primary bath offers a tile shower that is AMAZING-approx 8.5ft x 3.5ft. 3 beds and 2 full baths on the main with open concept kitchen/living/dining room! Bonus room upstairs as well as walk in attic storage space. 2 car garage. Great neutral colors and move in ready. This one won't last so set your appt early!