3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $395,000

WINE & CHEESE OPEN HOUSE MONDAY EVENING 6-8 PMTthe epitome of classic Ardmore! Owner lovingly cared for this home and it's beautiful gardens. Although the rooms have an open flow, including the wide hallway, there are several sweet nooks that give this Ardmore home it's unique character. The wrap around screened porch is everyone's favorite place to sip their coffee. The hardwood floors and numerous built ins simply add to the overall charm of this lovely property. Laundry off the kitchen. Second floor bedroom has a study and full bath and the location is incredible.