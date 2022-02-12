3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $398,000

This home is Immaculate/Like New! EXPANDED GARAGE & Bonus Room! ADDED space in GARAGE & made it WIDER & DEEPER! Currently holds 2 cars, Golf cart & ATV! This also made the BONUS room HUGE. Great Room includes dining area. WALK-IN ATTIC STORAGE is gigantic w/ built-in shelves. (Size of Attic is listed as "other"). Light & Bright Sunroom too! Also a Custom Walk-in Shower in Primary Bath, Relaxing Porch, & a Long, Flat, driveway. This is also one of the larger lots + has common space. Video Link available. Why not leave your exterior maintenance headaches & head to a "Villa" home with so many things taken care of? (Including MOWING!) Join the Meadowland's, Highland's lifestyle. Have time to do whatever YOU choose. It is a lifestyle w/ sidewalks, green spaces/playgrounds & lakes. Golf Course, Community Pool/Tennis Membership is Optional. Sellers are NC Real Estate Brokers. Limited Showing times available. (One of a kind Villa, Likely 2 go fast) See List with many more details.