Like New, beautifully maintained low-maintenance townhome features volume ceiling, open floor plan, double sided fireplace for Great room and Sunroom, Spacious Kitchen features Silstone countertops, island and stainless appliances. Main-level primary Bedroom suite with trey ceiling, garden tub and large tile shower, m-level laundry. Upper level offers 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and large loft area. Privacy fenced patio. Conveniently located with easy access to shopping & dining. Low Davidson County taxes. Neighborhood offers pool, clubhouse & putting green. HOA provides exterior maintenance and lawn care. Owner has a Pet.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $399,900
