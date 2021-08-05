 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $399,900
spotlight

Beautiful Custom Home sitting on 1 acre in the Oak Grove school district. Large open floor plan with coffered ceilings and a nice rock fireplace in the Living Room. Large open kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, and L shaped island bar. Master bedroom is on the main level and upstairs has 2 bedrooms, bonus room, and office.

