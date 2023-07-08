Be sure to come see this one level home in the Oak Grove School District. New construction 3 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom plan with an open floor plan. Primary has a large walk in closet with carpet flooring. Kitchen has white cabinets with granite counter tops and a large Island. There are also granite counter tops in the bathrooms. Home should be ready at end of August.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A record crowd didn’t exactly make for a great Fourth of July, according to some fans at Tuesday night’s Winston-Salem Dash game.
Elevation Church, which has a church in Winston-Salem, has left the Southern Baptist Convention over the convention’s rule that only men can b…
The Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday they have issued warning letters to six companies, including …
If you're looking for cheap gas, Sheetz has a patriotic offer for you.
Lowe’s Home Improvement opens Friday a new-to-North Carolina outlet concept at Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro.