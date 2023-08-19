Better than new w/numerous upgrades, & more affordable! Don’t miss this fabulous townhome in the picturesque setting of Friedberg Village, complete w/winding, attractively landscaped streets & luxury brick townhomes. Enjoy main level living in this beautifully maintained home. Kitchen w/handsome granite, spacious island & abundant cabinetry flows directly into dining area & great room, which offers gas logs & a vaulted ceiling. Sunroom, also w/vaulted ceiling, opens onto the peaceful patio w/privacy fencing. Main level primary bedroom has tray ceiling, & bath offers garden tub & separate shower. Attached 2-car garage, laundry off the kitchen and a half-bath round out the main floor. Two bedrooms, a full bath & a den upstairs offer terrific space for family or guests. All baths have granite counters & tile floors. Enjoy all of the amenities that Friedberg Village has to offer: spacious clubhouse w/gathering room & fitness room, lovely pool & putting green. LOW Davidson County taxes!