3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $400,000

This luxury living move-in ready, end unit townhome features too many builder upgrades to list! Split floor plan with spacious primary suite in back of the home featuring a beautiful tray ceiling, double sinks, separate tub & shower & spacious closet with built-in storage. Open layout with kitchen, living, & dining spaces in the center of the home. Granite counters in kitchen with marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances & more! Living room features dramatic vaulted ceilings, skylights & a beautiful double sided fireplace shared with sunroom. Solid flooring throughout with windows providing tons of natural light. Outdoor patio off sunroom enclosed by brick with an iron gate for convenient access to back yard. Located near the back of the neighborhood & features a great view of natural woods behind the home. Neighborhood pool & putting green at the clubhouse. Convenient location with private feel in North Davidson County. See Agent-only and attached list of features.