3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $420,000

OPEN HOUSE DECEMBER 18TH 2022 HURRY, HURRY, HURRY!!!! Please do not miss This One!!! This is THE HOUSE for you & your family to call HOME Remarkable floor plan that lends itself to family gatherings & entertaining. Crown moldings, high ceilings, a spectacular kitchen with an oversized Island. Formal dining room. All bedroom are ample with a huge walk in closet a nice mud room. The home sits on a quiet street and a corner lot with lots of privacy and distance from neighbors. Close to downtown, shopping and fine dining. I guarantee you will fall in love with all the amenities this home has to offer. It will be completed 12/16/22 and Professional Pictures will be on their way.