3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $425,000

**OFFER DEADLINE: Sun, Oct 17th at 5:00 pm** This gorgeous West End 1920s craftsman bungalow is charming in every way! Enter in from the wide rocking chair front porch w/granite stone walls to the open main level w/stunning features and architectural detail. Enjoy tall coffered ceilings, wainscoting, fireplace, columns, built-ins, French doors, wood floors & so much more. The spacious kitchen invites you in with its unique wall of windows & breakfast nook offering lovely views of the attractive and fenced yard. Main level master bedroom w/lovely updated bath; main level laundry; ample eave storage upstairs. 2 bedrooms & updated bath await upstairs. Fabulous location on quaint street in the heart of West End: live blocks from restaurants, shops, Hanes Park & YMCA. Showings start Fri., 10/15. Please note West End Historical Overlay Guidelines.