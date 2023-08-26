Open House Sunday 2-4. New Price until 8/31. See agent only. Want a like new Golf Villa? You don't have to live admist construction noise for years. The Highlands"IS A ONE OF A KIND Meadowland's n'hood where LOW HOA fee covers most exterior maintenance homes/lawns - ..INCLUDING ROOFS, GUTTERS, ETC! THIS IS A BIG DEAL!...LONGER DRIVEWAY. Immaculate Home! 3 Bedrooms PLUS A REAL DINING ROOM & Bonus Room! Amost new but w/ SO MANY EXTRAS! Built-in Gas Grill & TV on Covered Patio. Fenced Backyard w/ Custom Fire-Pit. PLANTATION SHUTTERS! See Reclaimed Wood from 1932 Barn. Pendant Lights from Gas station, Upgraded Quartz Countertops, Subway Tile & Custom touches. Primary Bath w/ Granite & Dual Sinks + Upgraded Walk-in ZERO THRESHOLD SHOWER. Nest Thermostat & Split HVAC for 2 levels. 3rd BR has Shiplap, Beadboard Ceiling, Cedar closet & additional closet nearby. Premium Stainless Steel Frig & Retro Dining Set to remain. Quiet area. Walk-in-Attic 4 easy storage. Pool, & Golf Memberships Opt.