Immaculate Home! Amost new but with so many extras! Excellent Outdoor entertaining area w/ Built-in Gas Grill & TV on Covered Patio. Fenced Backyard w/ Custom Fire-Pit area. Larger & LONGER DRIVEWAY. Plantation Shutters! Pantry Door/shelves & Bar have Reclaimed Wood from 1932 Barn. Pendant Lights from Gas station, Quartz Countertops, Subway Tile & Custom touches throughout. Crown Molding. Primary Bath w/ Granite & Dual Sinks + Upgraded Walk-in ZERO THRESHOLD SHOWER. Nest Thermostat & Split HVAC for 2 levels. 3rd BR has Shiplap, Beadboard Ceiling, Cedar closet & additional closet nearby. Premium Stainless Steel Frig & Retro Dining Set to remain. Walk-in-Attic 4 easy storage. Meadowlands "The Villas at the Highlands" is an upscale, premium neighborhood where the LOW HOA fee covers most exterior maintenance homes/lawns - including roofs. Pool, Tennis, & Golf Memberships Opt. Quiet area. Enjoy your time in this wonderful home - Cold water & ice cream available for you here. Easy 2 see.