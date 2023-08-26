Crescent Hill is Isenhour Homes' newest Winston-Salem neighborhood adjacent to sold-out Sage Creek! Superb, tucked-away location near shopping and some of the area's most coveted schools; This is the Barrington floor plan -- the ideal one-level design with 3BRs on the main level PLUS a bonus room and full bath upstairs; Split bedroom layout optimizes privacy; Spacious kitchen with counter-style eating bar -- overlooks dining area and living room with fireplace; Primary BR suite includes luxurious bathroom with zero-entry style tile shower (no stepover); Abundant walk-in attic storage; Screened porch and patio; ALL-BRICK EXTERIOR with stone/siding accents; Phase 1 is now open for pre-sales -- pick your house and lot today and get started OR choose this home under construction to move-in sooner!