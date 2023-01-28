3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $445,000

Rare Opportunity to own a like new home in Rosewood without waiting months for it to be built. This well maintained property features an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, walk in closets, blinds on all the windows, screened in back porch, spacious fenced in back yard with a brand new storage building out back. Appliances (Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer) only a few months old will convey with the house!!! Just built in 2022 this house has LVP flooring throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and is still under warranty. Schedule your showing today!