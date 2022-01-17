 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $449,000

Located in the popular Buena Vista neighborhood, this charming three-bedroom end unit offers privacy, flexibility, and convenience. One-level living at its finest. Easy access to Wake Forest campus, shopping, dining, and downtown. Huge living room and dining room with built-in bookcases, gas fireplace, and plenty of light from the adjoining sunroom. Primary bedroom with two large walk-in closets, built-in desk and bookcases. Large primary bathroom with double sinks. Third bedroom is perfect for home office. Gorgeous hardwoods and plantation shutters throughout. Enclosed two-car garage; patio; eat-in kitchen connected to laundry room and additional room for storage.

