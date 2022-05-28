3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $449,900

**NEW CONSTRUCTION** Absolutely stunning brick Cape Cod 3bd/2.5 bath with open floor plan in the desirable Brushy Creek subdivision. Magnificent red oak hardwood flooring in the main living area paired with beautiful accents throughout the home add to its' eye-catching appeal. Other distinct features of this home include a tile shower in the primary bath, granite countertops in the primary bath and kitchen, designer fireplace, an exquisite accent wall in the primary bedroom, and a large, finished bonus room in the basement. Lots of storage and large closets all throughout the home. The upgraded Wi-Fi thermostat feature is a bonus. Located in the popular Oak Grove school district, this home sits on .92 acres and no HOA fees. This home will not disappoint!