Lot #18 Plan Chadwick. Quaint community nestled minutes from Forsyth Country Club, WFU & local Hospitals. Home faces South. Open floor plan. Primary boasts a very large closet with access to laundry. Kitchen has granite countertops, gas surface unit, pantry, tile backsplash, cabinets are upgraded. There is also a bench and cubbies located at garage door access for convenience. Much Much More, all flooring is luxury vinyl plank. Neighborhood has several acres of Green Space. Ask about incentives!