3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $469,900

Can Complete 6-8 Wks. Stunning New Construction In North Davidson's Premier New Neighborhood On Outskirts Of Winston Salem. Enjoy Larger Lots And Lower Taxes. Only Minutes From Downtown WS, Mall Area, Dining & Shopping. An Entertainers Dream With Open Kitchen, Living & Dining Area. Main Level Primary BR With Double Trey Ceiling & Fan. Also Features A Spa-Like En-suite With Garden Tub & Large Walk-in Tile Shower. Beautiful Hardwoods In The Main Level Living Areas. Great Room With Vaulted Ceiling, Fan & Stone Gas Log Fireplace. Bedrooms With Carpet & Tile In Baths & Laundry Rm. Kitchen With Stainless Gas Stove, M-Wave & Dishwasher. Formal Dining Rm Has Coffered Ceiling. Modern Finishes With Pleasing Trim Throughout. Upper Level Offers 2 Bedrooms, Bonus Room & 2 Full Baths. Enjoy Morning Coffee Or Favorite Beverages On Covered Porch Overlooking Beautiful Rear Yard.