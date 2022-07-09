 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $475,539

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $475,539

Lot #23 - Bates Plan - One level open floorplan with 3 bedrooms/2 baths and sunroom. 4-sided brick. Many upgrades including gas fireplace, coffered ceiling in great room, kitchen island with granite countertops, white farmhouse sink, microwave vented to exterior, under cabinet lighting, gas cooktop on double oven range, pullout drawer in cabinets, LVP floors - no carpet, Smart Auto Package with 36 mo membership, z-wave thermostat, electronic keypad on front door, video doorbell. South facing. Estimated completion January 2023.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert