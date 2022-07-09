3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $475,539

Lot #23 - Bates Plan - One level open floorplan with 3 bedrooms/2 baths and sunroom. 4-sided brick. Many upgrades including gas fireplace, coffered ceiling in great room, kitchen island with granite countertops, white farmhouse sink, microwave vented to exterior, under cabinet lighting, gas cooktop on double oven range, pullout drawer in cabinets, LVP floors - no carpet, Smart Auto Package with 36 mo membership, z-wave thermostat, electronic keypad on front door, video doorbell. South facing. Estimated completion January 2023.