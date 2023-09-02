Crescent Hill is Isenhour Homes' newest Winston-Salem neighborhood adjacent to sold-out Sage Creek! Superb, tucked-away location, convenient to shopping and some of the area's most coveted schools. This is the Marie Classic floor plan - a 3 bedroom 3 bath plan with the primary suite on the main level with luxurious bath room & walk-in closet. A spacious kitchen with counter-style eating bar & dining area opens to a great room with coffered ceiling & gas log fireplace. An additional bedroom and office with closet is found on the main level. Upstairs you find a bedroom or bonus room with full bath & walk-in attic storage. Enjoy a rocking chair front porch, screened porch & rear patio for outdoor entertaining. Brick exterior with a 2 car garage. Phase 1 is now open for pre-sales -- pick your house and lot today and get started OR choose this home under construction to move-in sooner!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $481,330
Related to this story
Most Popular
LEXINGTON — The groundbreaking for Nucor Corp.’s $350 million steel manufacturing plant in Lexington was treated Friday with the solemnity of …
Atkins, Reagan and West Forsyth high schools are among the top 100 public high schools in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report…
SAM gets lots of questions from readers asking how to report houses with overgrown grass and weeds.
The seller was RAC Summerlin LLC of Greensboro, which purchased the complex for $18.6 million in July 2021.
Pink Moon Café has opened at 848 W. Fifth St., in the space formerly occupied by Board Babe and, before that, Tart Sweets.