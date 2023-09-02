Crescent Hill is Isenhour Homes' newest Winston-Salem neighborhood adjacent to sold-out Sage Creek! Superb, tucked-away location, convenient to shopping and some of the area's most coveted schools. This is the Marie Classic floor plan - a 3 bedroom 3 bath plan with the primary suite on the main level with luxurious bath room & walk-in closet. A spacious kitchen with counter-style eating bar & dining area opens to a great room with coffered ceiling & gas log fireplace. An additional bedroom and office with closet is found on the main level. Upstairs you find a bedroom or bonus room with full bath & walk-in attic storage. Enjoy a rocking chair front porch, screened porch & rear patio for outdoor entertaining. Brick exterior with a 2 car garage. Phase 1 is now open for pre-sales -- pick your house and lot today and get started OR choose this home under construction to move-in sooner!