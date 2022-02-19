3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $484,900

Construction to begin soon. Completion in summer 2022. Buy now and customize! Make it yours! Main level primary suite with walk-in closet, main level double garage. Screen porch and front porch! Enjoy open floor plan with casual eat in area open to den with gas logs and foyer area. Two upper level BRs with walk-in closets and hall BA. Granite or quartz in kitchen and BAs. Dues cover yard maintenance. Fabulous Brookberry amenities. Tax value for lot only.