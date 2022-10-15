 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $489,900

Great places to entertain - two front porches, back covered porch and patio! Open main level with kitchen, great room and casual dining! Large pantry! Mudroom off garage! Fabulous owner's suite with walk-in closet, double vanity, large shower and great view from private porch! Enjoy best amenities in town! Pool, tennis, clubhouse, workout facility and more! Yard upkeep is done for you!

