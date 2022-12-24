 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $490,000

Stunning home with many upgrades, you have to see this one for yourself. In the beautiful golf course community of Meadowlands this 3bed 3 bath home sits on a cul-de-sac lot and is very quiet and private. Enjoy evenings on the screened in porch or fire pit and patio looking out over the wood line and golf course fairway. This home also has a large bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom and has a two car garage with additional storage space. This home is also in the highly sought after Oak Grove school district.

