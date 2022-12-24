Stunning home with many upgrades, you have to see this one for yourself. In the beautiful golf course community of Meadowlands this 3bed 3 bath home sits on a cul-de-sac lot and is very quiet and private. Enjoy evenings on the screened in porch or fire pit and patio looking out over the wood line and golf course fairway. This home also has a large bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom and has a two car garage with additional storage space. This home is also in the highly sought after Oak Grove school district.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $490,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly 'left suicide note', Rihanna shares TikTok of baby boy, and more celeb news
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past".
With no heat at some La Deara Crest apartments in Winston-Salem, volunteers step up to help. More portable heaters are still needed.
With rain in the air on a cold Thursday evening and a forecast of more cold coming this week, maybe even some snow, the small group of concern…
Wilkerson Moravian Bakery is moving out of its retail location at 50 Miller St. at the end of the month.
Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day:
A Florida group has paid $1.8 million to purchase a Winston-Salem property that contains a day-care center, according to a Forsyth County Regi…
Winston-Salem State University faces criticism over student's arrest in classroom. Video of the arrest has gone viral.
Officials at Winston-Salem State University are getting criticized over the arrest of a student Wednesday morning after an argument erupted be…
The historic O’Hanlon Building in downtown Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in 5½ years, this time for $2.1 million to a Greenv…
The Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant chain is finally opening a location in Davie County as an outparcel at the Kinderton Place shopping cente…
Authorities on Saturday will resume what they are now calling a recovery effort to find a kayaker in his 30s who went missing on Belews Lake e…
With temperatures diving dangerously to the single digits Friday night, people were mobilizing in Winston-Salem to help more homeless people t…