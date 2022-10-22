GREAT view and location near Village common space!! Super floor plan w/ 3 upper level bedrooms - all with walk in closets! Spacious primary suite w/ its own private porch! Huge great room w/ gas FP opening to kitchen and eat in area! Mudroom too! Lots of storage in garage! Lots of entertainment space on double porches and patio! All solid surface counters! Lots of wood floors too! Enjoy Brookberry Farm amenities and yard upkeep! WOW!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $494,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Jamaican restaurant is already drawing crowds just a week after opening.
Murphy's 2010, billed as the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Winston-Salem, makes needed adjustments to get through lean times.
Two teenagers are dead and some residents of a nearby apartment complex were wondering about their safety on Monday, as police investigated a …
Woman shot, killed when downstairs neighbor fires a gun into his ceiling, Forsyth authorities say. 20-year-old charged with murder.
A shooting in a Clemmons apartment building left one woman dead. The man who fired the gun was in a domestic dispute downstairs from the victim, investigators say.
A Winston-Salem startup — Storage Scholars LLC — successfully persuaded billionaire investor Mark Cuban to provide $250,000 in funding in retu…
A man shot in a Winston-Salem club early Saturday was previously convicted in a fatal shooting outside a different club.
On Sept. 20, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that it will move its headquarters from its founding home in Greensboro to Charlotte.
A handful of North Carolina law enforcement agencies have begun shifting to electric or hybrid vehicles.
On a morning when temperatures fell below freezing, deputies in Davidson County found a child locked in a dog kennel.
Local natives Katelyn and Derek Drye of The Dryes to enter Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice’