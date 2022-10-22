 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $494,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $494,900

GREAT view and location near Village common space!! Super floor plan w/ 3 upper level bedrooms - all with walk in closets! Spacious primary suite w/ its own private porch! Huge great room w/ gas FP opening to kitchen and eat in area! Mudroom too! Lots of storage in garage! Lots of entertainment space on double porches and patio! All solid surface counters! Lots of wood floors too! Enjoy Brookberry Farm amenities and yard upkeep! WOW!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert