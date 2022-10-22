3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $494,900

GREAT view and location near Village common space!! Super floor plan w/ 3 upper level bedrooms - all with walk in closets! Spacious primary suite w/ its own private porch! Huge great room w/ gas FP opening to kitchen and eat in area! Mudroom too! Lots of storage in garage! Lots of entertainment space on double porches and patio! All solid surface counters! Lots of wood floors too! Enjoy Brookberry Farm amenities and yard upkeep! WOW!