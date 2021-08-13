 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $515,000

Cluster home located in desirable Westhaven. Entrance Hall, large living room with cherry inlaid hardwood floors opening onto den, gracious dining room, ample sized kitchen with pantry, breakfast room with bay window, primary bedroom with 3 closets, and laundry room on main level. Easy access to 2 car garage, and private patio. The upper level features 2 large bedrooms and full bath. The walk-in attic could be finished easily for a wonderful office, bedroom, etc. This home has much charm!

