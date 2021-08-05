3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $52,000

Interested in a fixer upper? Here you go! 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home. Roof replaced in 2019. Needs updating to make it your own! Don't miss out!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Interested in a fixer upper? Here you go! 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home. Roof replaced in 2019. Needs updating to make it your own! Don't miss out!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Novant Health postpones August street festival out of COVID-19 concerns
Janet Nichols first saw one of the big cats on May 27.
A 45-year-old Winston-Salem man died in a wreck Saturday on Salem Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said.
A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 40 West in Winston-Salem died in a crash that involved five vehicles Friday afternoon, authorities said
Philip Morris USA halts U..S. expansion of heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes
A Winston-Salem tax preparer pleaded guilty Monday to helping with and filing a false income tax return.
The Forsyth County Drug Task Force arrested two Winston-Salem residents on 39 separate charges after the task force received a tip that illega…
More than 50,000 people in Forsyth County can't drive because of a suspended license.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
A group of 45 people protested Saturday against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in front of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.