Immaculate inside and out! The attention to detail of this build is what sets it apart from the rest. Beautifully landscaped private 1 Acre lot in a cul-de-sac one entry road. Get to enjoy the solitude of rural life just on the outskirts of the quaint town of Wallburg! Front and rear covered porches provide areas to spread out and enjoy the outdoors. Home office space with coffered ceiling along with bonus room over garage . Beautiful working kitchen with Island sink off of the living room with granite countertops. Living room with vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling fireplace makes the space feel cozy. This home built in 2018 feels like a new home. You must schedule a tour and see this one in person!