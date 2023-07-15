Immaculate inside and out! The attention to detail of this build is what sets it apart from the rest. Beautifully landscaped private 1 Acre lot in a cul-de-sac one entry road. Get to enjoy the solitude of rural life just on the outskirts of the quaint town of Wallburg! Front and rear covered porches provide areas to spread out and enjoy the outdoors. Home office space with coffered ceiling along with bonus room over garage . Beautiful working kitchen with Island sink off of the living room with granite countertops. Living room with vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling fireplace makes the space feel cozy. This home built in 2018 feels like a new home. You must schedule a tour and see this one in person!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Knitting and crocheting, the most grandma of crafts, has gone guerilla.
None of the accidents appeared to be serious, a dispatcher with the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
Teammate Brock Wilken is picked 18th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers
Report has Clawson and Duke's Mike Elko as initial candidates
Coming off a prolific season which took the team to the College World Series, at least seven Wake Forest baseball players are awaiting the nex…