3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $525,000

One level living and updated in Buena Vista. Great flow throughout the home. Gleaming wood floors on the main level. New Carpet in the lower level flex space. Huge den with built-ins. Beautiful great room with fireplace. Updated kitchen with wine fridge and gas cooktop. Main level baths have been remodeled. Two car garage. New Roof in 2017. New furnace and AC in 2018. New electrical panel. Enjoy the privacy of the large fenced backyard. Enjoy the convenience of the location close to downtown and local shopping. Walk to Buie's, Whitaker Elem. See agent remarks.

